The Ergs! – “Ultimate Falsetto Book”

The Ergs!, the cult-beloved New Jersey pop-punk trio, got together in 2000 and released three studio albums, as well as all sorts of EPs and random releases, before breaking up in 2008. Since then, the group has reunited a few times, and they got back together for long enough to release the reunion EP Goddamn Death Dedication in 2016. (Frontman Mikey Erg has also been maintaining a pretty great solo career.) Now, the Ergs! are getting ready to come back with another new EP, and they’ve released their first new song since 2016.

Later this month, the Ergs! will release a new EP called Time And The Season. It’s two new songs and two covers, one of which is presumably the Zombies’ “Time Of The Season.” The opening track is a bittersweet melodic ripper called “Ultimate Falsetto Book.” It’s catchy and urgent and generally excellent, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://dirtnaprecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-ergs-time-and-the-season">The Ergs! – Time And The Season by The Ergs!</a>

The Time And The Season EP is out 1/21 on Dirtnap Records.