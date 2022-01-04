Here’s The Cover Art For The Weeknd’s New Album

Yesterday, the Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, is coming out this Friday. He also revealed a promising guest list that includes Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Tyler The Creator, and (why not) Jim Carrey. And today he’s unveiled Dawn FM‘s cover art, which has Abel Tesfaye in old-age makeup looking straight at the camera. A pre-save page for the album has also been launched. No tracklist has been released yet.

The Weeknd’s online shop also has an alternate cover for the collector’s edition of the album, with artwork by Robert Beatty, who we talked to a couple years back.