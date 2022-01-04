Here’s The Cover Art For The Weeknd’s New Album

News January 4, 2022 9:16 AM By James Rettig

Here’s The Cover Art For The Weeknd’s New Album

News January 4, 2022 9:16 AM By James Rettig

Yesterday, the Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, is coming out this Friday. He also revealed a promising guest list that includes Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Tyler The Creator, and (why not) Jim Carrey. And today he’s unveiled Dawn FM‘s cover art, which has Abel Tesfaye in old-age makeup looking straight at the camera. A pre-save page for the album has also been launched. No tracklist has been released yet.

The Weeknd’s online shop also has an alternate cover for the collector’s edition of the album, with artwork by Robert Beatty, who we talked to a couple years back.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love”

    4 days ago

    The 2022 State Of Pop Address

    1 day ago

    Here’s The Cover Art For The Weeknd’s New Album

    11 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest