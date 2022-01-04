Album Of The Week: The Wombats Fix Yourself, Not The World

The Wombats? The Wombats!

Nearly two decades in, the Liverpool trio has honed in on an eminently catchy and danceable version of alternative rock, the kind of thinly veiled pop that can come off as saccharine, cynical, and unlistenable in the wrong hands. It’s a dangerous line they walk — the one between artful, dynamic indie rock and chipper mall boutique music. In fact, the Wombats’ current style is executed so poorly by so many bands that I had forgotten how good it can be when it’s done well. But Fix Yourself, Not The World, their new album out this week, is done extremely well.

Formed in 2003 at a time when dance-punk was on the rise, the Wombats did not release their first LP until late 2007, by which point the UK was long since overrun with groups intent on using the subgenre as a launchpad for arena-shaking anthems. Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party, and the Arctic Monkeys had all released their iconic debut albums and were on to their less memorable sophomore outings. As explained in an instant-classic Vice listicle outlining so-called “Landfill Indie,” this was a post-Strokes, post-Libertines moment when “dozens upon dozens of identikit ‘The Somethings’ bands were plucked from the pavements of regional towns and dropped onto Radio 1 playlists overnight.” And although that article identified “Moving To New York” as “a simply huge moment in both the history of modern Britain and the formation of Dark Fruits lad culture,” the song that feels most like a time capsule to me is a raucous howl-along number called “Let’s Dance To Joy Division” that has at least as much in common with Fall Out Boy as the Kooks. (It won the NME Award for Best Dancefloor Filler in 2008.)

This is not the nostalgic endorsement you might be expecting. By the time the Wombats were on the scene I was no longer tuned in to the whole Landfill Indie thing. I’ve always been ambiently aware of the band, but I had no real history with them before I pulled Fix Yourself, Not The World out of the virtual promo pile in search of something to spotlight this week. I was pleased to discover a band that has refined its talents with age, striking a stylish balance between the abrasive smartass sneer that defined much of the ’00s and the smoothed-out poptimist fare that padded out so many festival posters in the ’10s. This is an album of expertly deployed pop-rock with an eclectic palate but aimed down the middle — groovy, hooky, full of vibrant arrangements and evocative lyrics.