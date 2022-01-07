The first blockbuster album of 2022 is executive produced by Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never. Beautiful. Never change, Abel Tesfaye.

But also: Please never stop changing. The collision of Martin, the mastermind behind dozens of #1 hits by artists from *NSYNC to Taylor Swift, and 0PN, the experimental electronic producer and composer born Daniel Lopatin, is the latest (and greatest?) manifestation of the perverse arthouse/mainstream balance Tesfaye has been striking his whole career. Yet despite the persistence of his unmistakable point of view, the Ethiopian-Canadian singer-songwriter-producer has undergone a radical metamorphosis in the 11 years since House Of Balloons — or at least his pop-star avatar the Weeknd has — and on Dawn FM, out today, he repeatedly makes it known.

“I don’t want to be a prisoner to who I used to be,” Tesfaye sings on one of the new album’s many impeccable synth-funk tracks, just before declaring his desire for monogamy: “I swear I changed my ways for the better/ I wanna be with you forever.” In multiple instances he plays both the fragile soul desperate to be loved and the caretaker ready to tenderly nurse a lover back from the kind of devastation this character used to incite. And then there’s the breakup ballad that finds that familiar high-pitched quiver insisting, “For the last few months I been workin’ on me, baby/ There’s so much trauma in my life/ I’ve been so cold to the ones who love me, baby/ I look back now and I realize.” The lothario from “Glass Table Girls” is broken and contrite, and he’s making real progress with his therapist.

A spooky edge remains in the Weeknd’s music, but Tesfaye more often seems like the haunted than the haunter. Still, it would be too simple to say his on-record persona is softening in tandem with his true self, the “sober lite” X-Files fanatic who enjoys long walks through the streets of LA and longs to be a parent someday. For one thing, the sweeping disco epic “Take My Breath,” Dawn FM‘s only advance single, hinges on an erotic asphyxiation metaphor as thinly veiled as the cocaine references in “Can’t Feel My Face.” It’s not the only mention of strangulation on the album. But even when those old Weeknd tendencies persist, Tesfaye keeps finding exciting new ways to present them — and though it’s too early to make any definitive proclamations, Dawn FM might be his most dazzling display to date.

That’s no small feat following After Hours, the pop-R&B opus that spun off three #1 hits in three separate years, cemented the Weeknd’s status as a Super-Bowl-grade celebrity, and inspired the best reviews of his career. (In a GQ profile last year, Tesfaye said he reads everything written about him. Hi Abel!) After Hours boasted unforgettable visuals — a mustachioed Tesfaye in a red suit, his face increasingly injured and grotesque — and a sonic palette richer, warmer, and more immaculate than anything in his catalog. Just as importantly, the descents into drudgery that undercut the momentum on most Weeknd full-lengths were all but vanquished thanks to his most consistently engaging songwriting yet. It seemed like the album he’d spent his whole career building toward.

At a time when he might have enjoyed such creative and commercial success, the pandemic plunged Tesfaye into despair along with the rest of us. In an online listening session for critics this week, he explained that in 2020 he began writing music that he eventually decided was too dark, “way too sad,” and not at all cathartic. He scrapped that and instead developed the Dawn FM concept: the limbo of pandemic life presented as a sort of purgatory, symbolized by gridlock in a traffic tunnel. The exit is visible ahead, but for now we’re stuck waiting, with “one radio station guiding us into the light until we’re fully engulfed,” 103.5 Dawn FM. At the start, in his best faceless DJ voice, Tesfaye’s friend and neighbor Jim Carrey beckons, “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms,” then promises another hour of “commercial ‘free yourself’ music.” Later on, faux advertisements are narrated by Tesfaye and Josh Safdie, whose 2019 film Uncut Gems first brought Lopatin and Tesfaye together.

The radio conceit clearly mirrors the last Oneohtrix Point Never album, which Tesfaye executive produced. But as hinted at by visual accompaniments involving an elderly version of the Weeknd looking scared and deflated, Dawn FM has its own distinct fixations (regret and redemption, heartbreak and ecstasy, commitment and abandonment, mortality and metaphysics) too dense to be untangled in just a few listens. And whereas Magic Oneohtrix Point Never was an oblique experimental LP commenting on the idea of pop radio, Dawn FM is a pleasure-center pop record under a weirdo façade — exactly the kind of thing the Weeknd has always specialized in, yet unlike anything he has ever released.