Former Cocteau Twins Guitarist Robin Guthrie Shares Surprise EP For His 60th Birthday
Last November, former Cocteau Twins guitarist and co-founder Robin Guthrie released the album Pearldiving, plus the Riviera and Mockingbird Love EPs. Now, in honor of this 60th birthday, the prolific Guthrie is back with another project, a surprise EP called Springtime.
Happy birthday, Robin! Listen to the Springtime EP below (h/t Brooklyn Vegan):
TRACKLIST:
01 “Kino’s Chance”
02 “The Faraway”
03 “Another Part Of Nowhere”
04 “All For Nothing”
Guthrie’s Springtime EP is out now.