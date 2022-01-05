A Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico has apparently contributed to a major uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to the New York Times. The superspreader concert, which took place about three weeks ago, allegedly led to a 4,600 percent increase in cases on the island, which had been one of the most successful vaccination sites in the United States, with about 75 percent of the population receiving both shots.

According to the Times, Bad Bunny’s show was “one of a series of business events, company holiday parties and family gatherings” that led to the uptick. For context, a third of all COVID-19 cases Puerto Rico has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic have happened in just the past month alone, with the number of cases per 100,000 residents jumping to 225, from three, in the last three weeks. Health officials also told the Times that at least 40 percent of the vaccinated population have yet to receive their booster shots.

Some major public events, such as an upcoming celebration to commemorate San Juan’s 500th anniversary, have been canceled. Read the full story here.