Guided By Voices – “Excited Ones”

New Music January 5, 2022 2:11 PM By Peter Helman

Robert Pollard’s endlessly prolific indie-rock institution Guided By Voices have announced their 35th album, Crystal Nuns Cathedal. “This record is a statement, a challenge, a monument, a call to arms,” the band’s Guided By Voices Inc. label says in a statement. “Top this one if you can, this is the new benchmark. Who will best it? Who will try?” Listen to the catchy, power-poppy lead single “Excited Ones” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Eye City”
02 “Re-Develop”
03 “Climbing A Ramp”
04 “Never Mind the List”
05 “In the Pipe”
06 “Come North Together”
07 “Forced to Sea”
08 “Huddled”
09 “Excited Ones”
10 “Of Your Doctor”
11 “River Man”
12 “Crystal Nuns Cathedral”

Crystal Nuns Cathedral is out 3/4 via Guided By Voices Inc.

