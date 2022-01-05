Watch A Trailer For Denzel Curry’s New Album Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Watch A Trailer For Denzel Curry’s New Album Melt My Eyez See Your Future

News January 5, 2022 3:37 PM By James Rettig

Denzel Curry has been talking about his next album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, since as far back as 2020, and it looks like its release might actually be imminent. Today, the Florida-born rapper released a teaser trailer for the album, which features Curry wandering through the desert and implies it will also come alongside a film. Names attached to the project include T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Slowthai, Kenny Beats, Thundercat, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, JPEGMAFIA, and more.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future would be Curry’s first full-length project since 2019’s Zuu. In 2020, he also released a collaborative project, Unlocked, with producer Kenny Beats.

No release date has been announced, but the trailer’s YouTube description says “coming to a stereo near you.” Watch the teaser below.

