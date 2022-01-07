Stream Waxahatchee’s El Deafo Soundtrack

New Music January 7, 2022 10:49 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream Waxahatchee’s El Deafo Soundtrack

New Music January 7, 2022 10:49 AM By Chris DeVille

El Deafo is a new children’s TV series on Apple TV+ adapted from Cece Bell’s acclaimed graphic novel of the same name. Waxahatchee did the soundtrack EP, which is out today. We’ve already heard the charming “Tomorrow,” and with the full project’s release today there are three more tracks to enjoy (one of them repeated in “main title” form). For those wary of music from a kids’ show, don’t worry; it’s no Saint Cloud, but if you like Katie Crutchfield’s songwriting at all, you’ll probably enjoy this. Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Big’s “To Be With You”

    13 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

    12 hours ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest