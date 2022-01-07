Stream Waxahatchee’s El Deafo Soundtrack
El Deafo is a new children’s TV series on Apple TV+ adapted from Cece Bell’s acclaimed graphic novel of the same name. Waxahatchee did the soundtrack EP, which is out today. We’ve already heard the charming “Tomorrow,” and with the full project’s release today there are three more tracks to enjoy (one of them repeated in “main title” form). For those wary of music from a kids’ show, don’t worry; it’s no Saint Cloud, but if you like Katie Crutchfield’s songwriting at all, you’ll probably enjoy this. Listen below.