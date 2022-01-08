Watch Wilco Play “California Stars” With Alejandro Escovedo, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheila E., Terry Allen, & Japanese Breakfast At ACL Hall Of Fame Honors
The Austin City Limits 7th Annual Hall Of Fame Honors are airing tonight on PBS. Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Alejandro Escovedo were all inducted into the ACL Hall Of Fame in October, and Wilco invited a cast of musicians including Escovedo, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheila E., Terry Allen, and Japanese Breakfast to the stage for an all-star performance of “California Stars.” Watch below.