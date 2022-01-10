Billie Eilish’s James Bond theme song “No Time To Die” won Best Original Song, Motion Picture at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, and Hans Zimmer won Best Original Score, Motion Picture for Dune.

Eilish beat out Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” from King Richard, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Dos Orugitas” from Encanto, Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” from Belfast, and “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Zimmer beat out a field that included Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch), Germaine Franco (Encanto), Jonny Greenwood (The Power Of The Dog), and Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers).

Some other notable music-adjacent wins: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake won Best Picture, Musical Or Comedy; Rachel Zegler beat out Alana Haim to win Best Actress In A Motion Picture Musical Or Comedy, and Ariana DuBose won Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture. Encanto, whose soundtrack just topped the Billboard 200 chart, won Best Motion Picture, Animated. Andrew Garfield won Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy for portraying Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick … Boom!.

This year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony was a private event, and awards were announced publicly through Twitter and on the official Globes website. Since last year’s ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the organization behind the Globes — came under fire for their lack of diversity and shady ethical and financial practices after a Los Angeles Times exposé. As a result, NBC pulled out as the award show’s broadcast partner.