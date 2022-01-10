Spiritualized – “Crazy”

January 10, 2022

In November we received the welcome news that a new Spiritualized album was on the way, the first since 2018’s And Nothing Hurt. With the release of lead single “Always Together With You,” Jason Pierce announced the impending arrival of Everything Was Beautiful. Now he has shared a second advance track called “Crazy” ahead of the album’s late February release.

You will not be surprised to learn that “Crazy” is an epic psychedelic gospel love song, or that it rules. “I didn’t think it could happen again,” Pierce sings. “Love just fell out of the blue.” He could just as easily be remarking on his own ability to keep cranking out awesome songs in this vein. Watch the Pierce-directed “Crazy” video below.

Everything Was Beautiful is out 2/25 on Fat Possum.

