Johnny Marr – “Night And Day”

New Music January 10, 2022 12:46 PM By James Rettig

Johnny Marr – “Night And Day”

New Music January 10, 2022 12:46 PM By James Rettig

Since the middle of last year, Johnny Marr has been slowly rolling out a new double album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, which (true to its title) has been split up into four distinct parts. The first two have already been released, and the whole album will arrive on February 25. Today, Marr is sharing a new single that’s taken from Fever Dreams Pt 3. It’s called “Night And Day,” and it features backing vocals and some bass-playing from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler. “I need songs after all the news, news, news,” Marr said in a statement about the track. “It gets too real in the hotspots.” Check out “Night And Day” below.

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 is out 2/25 via BMG.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Mr. Big’s “To Be With You”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    12 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest