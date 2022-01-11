Kevin Devine has announced a new album, Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong, his first full-length since 2016’s Instigator. Devine worked on his 10th studio album with producer Chris Bracco, putting it together largely remotely over the past couple years. Today, Devine is introducing the new project with lead single “Albatross,” a cinematically expansive track that builds to a plucked-out breakdown where Devine hits on the album’s title: “Pick a god and start to pray/ Good Ganesha/ Shiva’s arms/ Jesus Christ in camouflage/ If you’re sinking sing along/ Nothing’s real so nothing’s wrong.” Here’s Devine on the song:

Albatross” is a hard reboot, a fragmented emptying-out for us strugglers whose life experience invalidates cookie-cutter solutions or miracle cures or 21st century coping mechanisms. Where do you turn for comfort when the generally-accepted value system and discourse is this degraded and grotesque? Maybe letting go, and then more letting go, of the burden of communicating that for which no suitable words exist, of fumbling at ad-hoc answers to the unanswerable, of investing in a perverse and upside-down reality that encourages you to internalize the need to fix things you didn’t break.

Watch a video for “Albatross” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Laurel Leaf (Anhedonia)”

02 “Override”

03 “How Can I Help You?”

04 “Swan Dive”

05 “Albatross”

06 “If I’m Gonna Die Here”

07 “Someone Else’s Dream”

08 “Hell Is An Impression Of Myself”

09 “It’s A Trap!”

10 “Tried To Fall In Love (My Head Got In The Way)”

11 “Stitching Up The Suture”

Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong is out 3/25 via Triple Crown Records. Pre-order it here.