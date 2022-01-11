The last we heard from Destroyer was in early 2020, with the great Have We Met. Now, Dan Bejar is already back with a followup. It’s called Labyrinthitis, and it’s out at the end of March.

Bejar re-teamed with his frequent collaborator John Collins, and they began working on the album during the peak of early lockdown in 2020, trading ideas back and forth remotely when they couldn’t meet in person. A press release cites influences from disco, Art Of Noise, and New Order, but if we know anything about how these two work together chances are those touchstones were abstracted and fractured and twisted around.

Along with the announcement, Bejar has shared a lead single called “Tintoretto, It’s For You.” “I had an idea of writing a couple lines on the idea of ‘mystery’ and ‘goin nowhere,’ as they are two of my favorite themes,” Bejar said in a statement. “That and the Grim Reaper and being pursued by some silent, unnamable thing that constantly lurks one foot to the left of you. Especially as the world’s decay becomes increasingly less abstract. Also wanted to write on the romance of terror. The song ‘Tintoretto, It’s for You’ speaks to all these things, oddly enough so does the video…”

That video was directed by David Galloway, who added: “It hopefully presents some loose giallo vibes despite the fact that it clearly isn’t a giallo at all. Nobody dies, nothing is explored at length, and it’s ultimately a collection of neighbourhood red herrings. All leads that go nowhere. But that’s the mystery. That’s the mystery about music videos.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It’s In Your Heart Now”

02 “Suffer”

03 “June”

04 “All My Pretty Dresses”

05 “Tintoretto, It’s For You”

06 “Labyrinthitis”

07 “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread”

08 “It Takes A Thief”

09 “The States”

10 “The Last Song”

TOUR DATES:

04/22 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/23 Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

04/24 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

04/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/27 Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater

04/28 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04/29 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

04/30 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

05/02 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/04 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/05 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/08 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/09 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

05/10 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/11 Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/12 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/13 St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

05/14 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/15 Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

05/16 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

05/17 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/19 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05/21 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

05/22 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Labyrinthitis is out 3/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.