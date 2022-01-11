Susanna – “Alchemy Of Suffering”

Signe Fuglesteg Luksengard

By Chris DeVille

Susanna Wallumrød is following up 2020’s self-explanatory Baudelaire & Piano with more Baudelaire and piano. “Alchemy Of Suffering,” the lead single from new album Elevation, once again pairs the bellowing Norwegian balladeer’s vocal and piano talents with the words of Charles Baudelaire. This particular poem got her thinking about optimism and pessimism: “”I have learnt to include a little bit of both in my life, I will never be a perfect optimist.”

The “Alchemy Of Suffering” video re-teams Susanna with CLOAK/DAGGER, the directorial team of Carsten Aniksdal and Sølve Sæther. “The idea for the video is inspired by live presence, featuring dreamlike elements,” she explains. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Alchemy Of Suffering”
02 “Ciel Brouillé”
03 “Rose-Pale Dawn”
04 “L’aube Spirituelle”
05 “Elevation”
06 “Alchimie De La Douleur”
07 “Le Possédé”
08 “Light Up Your Eyes”
09 “Invitation To The Voyage”
10 “Le Vin Des Amants”
11 “In Shared Ecstasy”
12 “Destruction”

Elevation is out 3/25 via SusannaSonata.

