Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – “This Thirst” & “Berliner”
Back in 2018, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat released the excellent level-up Riddles. It feels like they’ve been quiet for a while, but that’s finally about to end. The beloved Baltimore duo will return this year with a new album, the long-awaited followup to Riddles. It’s called Nightclub Daydreaming, and it’s out in late March.
Ed Schrader and Devlin Rice began working on the album in 2019, their initial goal being a new collection that was “fun, danceable.” They road tested the material with drummer Kevin O’Meara in early 2020, before the pandemic hit; they then lost O’Meara in October of that year, which put Schrader and Rice in a heavier place when it came time to actually make the album. As a result, Nightclub Daydreaming became something a bit darker, with Schrader describing its mood as “mad euphoria in the face of doom.”
“The fun thing about this record is that it’s all at once informed by our more recent lush productions with Dan Deacon, yet spartan and boiled-down, exuding a coldness wrapped in ecstasy, following our time honored trend of never giving people what they expect, but hopefully what they want,” Schrader added in a statement.
Along with the announcement, the band shared two new songs — “This Thirst” and “Berliner.” Check them out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Pony In The Night”
02 “This Thirst”
03 “Eutaw Strut”
04 “European Moons”
05 “Hamburg”
06 “Black Pearl”
07 “Echo Base”
08 “Skedaddle”
09 “Berliner”
10 “Kensignton Gore”
TOUR DATES:
03/09 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
03/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ruby’s
03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl’s
03/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
03/14 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum
03/15 – 03/19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
03/23 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
03/25 – Boise ID @ Treefort Fest
03/29 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Fest / The Crocodile
04/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
04/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room
04/06 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer supporting Sean Nicholas Savage
04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
04/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04/10 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
04/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Opolis
04/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
04/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Spacebar
04/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dave Kiss Presents / Kung Fu Necktie
04/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ AdHoc / Union Pool
04/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar (RECORD RELEASE PARTY)
Nightclub Daydreaming is out 3/25 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.