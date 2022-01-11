Back in 2018, Ed Schrader’s Music Beat released the excellent level-up Riddles. It feels like they’ve been quiet for a while, but that’s finally about to end. The beloved Baltimore duo will return this year with a new album, the long-awaited followup to Riddles. It’s called Nightclub Daydreaming, and it’s out in late March.

Ed Schrader and Devlin Rice began working on the album in 2019, their initial goal being a new collection that was “fun, danceable.” They road tested the material with drummer Kevin O’Meara in early 2020, before the pandemic hit; they then lost O’Meara in October of that year, which put Schrader and Rice in a heavier place when it came time to actually make the album. As a result, Nightclub Daydreaming became something a bit darker, with Schrader describing its mood as “mad euphoria in the face of doom.”

“The fun thing about this record is that it’s all at once informed by our more recent lush productions with Dan Deacon, yet spartan and boiled-down, exuding a coldness wrapped in ecstasy, following our time honored trend of never giving people what they expect, but hopefully what they want,” Schrader added in a statement.

Along with the announcement, the band shared two new songs — “This Thirst” and “Berliner.” Check them out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pony In The Night”

02 “This Thirst”

03 “Eutaw Strut”

04 “European Moons”

05 “Hamburg”

06 “Black Pearl”

07 “Echo Base”

08 “Skedaddle”

09 “Berliner”

10 “Kensignton Gore”

TOUR DATES:

03/09 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

03/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Ruby’s

03/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Earl’s

03/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

03/14 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum

03/15 – 03/19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

03/23 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

03/25 – Boise ID @ Treefort Fest

03/29 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

04/01 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Fest / The Crocodile

04/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room

04/06 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer supporting Sean Nicholas Savage

04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/10 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

04/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Opolis

04/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

04/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

04/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dave Kiss Presents / Kung Fu Necktie

04/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ AdHoc / Union Pool

04/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar (RECORD RELEASE PARTY)

Nightclub Daydreaming is out 3/25 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.