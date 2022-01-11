Kanye West’s “Heaven And Hell” Video Is Really Just A Gap Commercial

Kanye West, a man who once recorded a great song about how he hated working at the Gap, is now working at the Gap again, in a very different sort of way. In 2020, West’s Yeezy brand announced a 10-year deal with the Gap, creating a new crossover brand called Yeezy Gap. A few days ago, West told Vogue that he was working with Balenciaga creative director Demna on a new project called Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga. Last night, during the NCCA football championship, West debuted the video for his song “Heaven And Hell,” and it took the form of a Gap commercial.

The new video for “Heaven And Hell,” one of the tracks from West’s 2021 album Donda, shows city blocks full of hooded and shrouded figures, all enduring some kind of implied hardship. Then we see a person — presumably West — rapping in a sky vortex full of floating bodies. We never see West’s face clearly, since he’s wearing some kind of leather gimp mask, but that’s in keeping with the whole fancy-mask thing that West has been doing lately. Here’s the full “Heaven And Hell” video:

And here’s the version of the video that aired on ESPN last night:

So: Is the Gap going to sell Kanye West’s leather gimp mask? We can only hope. The hoodie from the ad is now up for purchase, but you can Google that yourself.

In other Kanye West news, Hypebeast reports that he and Cardi B, a Baleciaga brand ambassador, recently shut down the Balenciaga store in Miami, seemingly to shoot a music video. Also, West has recently been dating Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. TMZ reports that he’s been dressing her in head-to-toe Balenciaga, and the site speculates that he’s trying to turn her into some kind of clone of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. In Interview last week, Fox wrote about going out with West and about how he surprised her with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

Congratulations to all these celebrities and brands. Buy yourselves something special to celebrate.