Aldous Harding – “Lawn”
Aldous Harding has announced a new album, Warm Chris, the New Zealand-born, Wales-based musician’s follow-up to 2019’s Designer, which we named an Album Of The Week back when it came out. She once again worked with producer John Parish, and she recorded it at Rockfield Studios.
“Listening back, it sounds to me like there’s something completely new happening with my voice. The vocals are tiny. I won’t try to speak about sound too much, because it’s here, and I don’t want to ruin or create a surprise. It reminds me personally/musically of a large horse trying to keep up with a train,” Harding said in a new interview with BBC Radio 6’s Lauren Laverne.
Today, Harding has shared the album’s lead single, “Lawn.” “This video is pretty luxurious for me, but that’s what I saw when I shut my eyes and said ‘Show me,’ that sort of thing. So that’s what we made,” Harding continued. “Turns out it was just the thing. Music’s wonderful that way. The video was directed by Martin Sagadin and myself.”
Watch and listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Ennui”
02 “Tick Tock”
03 “Fever”
04 “Warm Chris”
05 “Lawn”
06 “Passion Babe”
07 “She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain”
08 “Staring At The Henry Moore”
09 “Bubbles”
10 “Leathery Whip”
TOUR DATES:
03/03 BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal
03/05 UTRECHT, NL, Tivoli
03/06 GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort
03/07 BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast
03/09 PARIS, FR, Le Trianon
03/11 NANTES, FR, Le Lieu Unique
03/12 LYON, FR, Epicerie Moderne
03/14 MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31
03/15 ZURICH, CH, Bogen F
03/17 PRAGUE, CZ, Palac Akropolis
03/18 WARSAW, PL, Niebo
03/20 COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega
03/22 STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns
03/23 OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene
03/25 GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik
03/27 HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club
03/28 COLOGNE, DE, Burgerhaus Stollwerk
03/30 LONDON, GB, Barbican
03/31 LONDON, GB, Barbican
04/01 NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront
04/03 GLASGOW, GB, City Halls
04/05 DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall
04/07 MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall
04/08 BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome
04/10 CARDIFF, GB, The Tramshed
04/11 BRISTOL, GB, Trinity
04/12 BRISTOL, GB, Trinity
06/03 CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall
06/04 DETROIT, MI, El Club
06/05 TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall
06/06 MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre
06/08 CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair
06/09 NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall
06/10 PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer
06/11 WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre
06/13 CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle
06/14 ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel
06/15 ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West
06/16 BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn
06/19 NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic
06/20 DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater
06/21 AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk
06/23 PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom
06/24 LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern
06/25 SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore
06/27 PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom
06/28 SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre
06/29 BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series
07/01 ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre
07/02 LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre
Warm Chris is out 3/25 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.