Aldous Harding has announced a new album, Warm Chris, the New Zealand-born, Wales-based musician’s follow-up to 2019’s Designer, which we named an Album Of The Week back when it came out. She once again worked with producer John Parish, and she recorded it at Rockfield Studios.

“Listening back, it sounds to me like there’s something completely new happening with my voice. The vocals are tiny. I won’t try to speak about sound too much, because it’s here, and I don’t want to ruin or create a surprise. It reminds me personally/musically of a large horse trying to keep up with a train,” Harding said in a new interview with BBC Radio 6’s Lauren Laverne.

Today, Harding has shared the album’s lead single, “Lawn.” “This video is pretty luxurious for me, but that’s what I saw when I shut my eyes and said ‘Show me,’ that sort of thing. So that’s what we made,” Harding continued. “Turns out it was just the thing. Music’s wonderful that way. The video was directed by Martin Sagadin and myself.”

01 “Ennui”

02 “Tick Tock”

03 “Fever”

04 “Warm Chris”

05 “Lawn”

06 “Passion Babe”

07 “She’ll Be Coming Round The Mountain”

08 “Staring At The Henry Moore”

09 “Bubbles”

10 “Leathery Whip”

03/03 BRUSSELS, BE, Cirque Royal

03/05 UTRECHT, NL, Tivoli

03/06 GRONINGEN, NL, Oosterpoort

03/07 BERLIN, DE, Admiralspalast

03/09 PARIS, FR, Le Trianon

03/11 NANTES, FR, Le Lieu Unique

03/12 LYON, FR, Epicerie Moderne

03/14 MILAN, IT, Santeria Toscana 31

03/15 ZURICH, CH, Bogen F

03/17 PRAGUE, CZ, Palac Akropolis

03/18 WARSAW, PL, Niebo

03/20 COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega

03/22 STOCKHOLM, SE, Berns

03/23 OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

03/25 GOTHENBURG, SE, Pustervik

03/27 HAMBURG, DE, Mojo Club

03/28 COLOGNE, DE, Burgerhaus Stollwerk

03/30 LONDON, GB, Barbican

03/31 LONDON, GB, Barbican

04/01 NORWICH, GB, The Waterfront

04/03 GLASGOW, GB, City Halls

04/05 DUBLIN, IE, National Concert Hall

04/07 MANCHESTER, GB, Albert Hall

04/08 BRIGHTON, GB, The Dome

04/10 CARDIFF, GB, The Tramshed

04/11 BRISTOL, GB, Trinity

04/12 BRISTOL, GB, Trinity

06/03 CHICAGO, IL, Thalia Hall

06/04 DETROIT, MI, El Club

06/05 TORONTO, ON, Danforth Music Hall

06/06 MONTREAL, QC, Rialto Theatre

06/08 CAMBRIDGE, MA, The Sinclair

06/09 NEW YORK, NY, Webster Hall

06/10 PHILADELPHIA, PA, Union Transfer

06/11 WASHINGTON, DC, Miracle Theatre

06/13 CARRBORO, NC, Cat’s Cradle

06/14 ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel

06/15 ATLANTA, GA, Terminal West

06/16 BIRMINGHAM, AL, Saturn

06/19 NEW ORLEANS, LA, Republic

06/20 DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater

06/21 AUSTIN, TX, Mohawk

06/23 PHOENIX, AZ, Crescent Ballroom

06/24 LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern

06/25 SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Fillmore

06/27 PORTLAND, OR, Crystal Ballroom

06/28 SEATTLE, WA, Neptune Theatre

06/29 BOISE, ID, Idaho Botanical Gardens, Live on the Lawn Series

07/01 ENGLEWOOD, CO, Gothic Theatre

07/02 LAWRENCE, KS, Granada Theatre

Warm Chris is out 3/25 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.