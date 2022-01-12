Hear 2 Songs From The Hinds Offshoot Shanghai Baby

January 12, 2022

Ade Martín from Hinds has a new side project called Shanghai Baby. Thus far, she’s only released two songs under the moniker, “10 Minutes” and “Congratulations.” Both are guitar-pop tracks that burst forth with energy and hooks aplenty, teetering on a fine line between ragged and pristine. They represent a slightly different flavor of music than the garage-rocking sounds we’re used to from Hinds, and they find Martín expressing a weariness that rarely creeps into her other band. Check out videos for both tracks below, directed by Pablo Amores.

