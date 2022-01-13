Buke And Gase & RahRah Gabor – “Taste Up”

Long-running experimental pop duo Buke And Gase are teaming up with rising Newark rapper Rahrah Gabor, the moniker of former schoolteacher Mariella “Lala” Jimenez, for a collaborative EP aptly entitled Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP.

“This EP with Rahrah Gabor is an experimental collaboration between three individual creators, like a Tinder throuple date that goes well enough to consider having dinner and asking about each other’s middle names,” says Buke And Gase’s Arone Dyer. “We wanted to do something with Lala, so this is it,” Aron Sanchez adds.

“”Experimentation and collaboration are key in the construction of this project,” Rahrah Gabor says. “Buke And Gase and I have had to embrace one another’s writing and performing styles and trust they are would work well together. So if I had to pull themes from this project I’d say experimentation, collaboration and trust … It gets playful, a little dark, sexy, and anthemic at times. Basically, I’m advising people on how to step up their taste!”

Buke And Gase and Rahrah Gabor will support the release of the EP with a Valentine’s show in Brooklyn on February 12. The EP’s first single is “Taste Up,” an appealing mix of Buke And Gase’s idiosyncratic pop sensibility and Rahrah Gabor’s rhymes. Listen to the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eggs N Tea”

02 “Taste Up”

03 “Snake Bit”

04 “Pass Impasse”

05 “Pons”

06 “Taste Up (Redux)”

The Buke And Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP is out 2/11 via Brassland. Pre-order it here.