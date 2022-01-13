Buke And Gase & RahRah Gabor – “Taste Up”

New Music January 13, 2022 5:21 PM By Peter Helman

Buke And Gase & RahRah Gabor – “Taste Up”

New Music January 13, 2022 5:21 PM By Peter Helman

Long-running experimental pop duo Buke And Gase are teaming up with rising Newark rapper Rahrah Gabor, the moniker of former schoolteacher Mariella “Lala” Jimenez, for a collaborative EP aptly entitled Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP.

“This EP with Rahrah Gabor is an experimental collaboration between three individual creators, like a Tinder throuple date that goes well enough to consider having dinner and asking about each other’s middle names,” says Buke And Gase’s Arone Dyer. “We wanted to do something with Lala, so this is it,” Aron Sanchez adds.

“”Experimentation and collaboration are key in the construction of this project,” Rahrah Gabor says. “Buke And Gase and I have had to embrace one another’s writing and performing styles and trust they are would work well together. So if I had to pull themes from this project I’d say experimentation, collaboration and trust … It gets playful, a little dark, sexy, and anthemic at times. Basically, I’m advising people on how to step up their taste!”

Buke And Gase and Rahrah Gabor will support the release of the EP with a Valentine’s show in Brooklyn on February 12. The EP’s first single is “Taste Up,” an appealing mix of Buke And Gase’s idiosyncratic pop sensibility and Rahrah Gabor’s rhymes. Listen to the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Eggs N Tea”
02 “Taste Up”
03 “Snake Bit”
04 “Pass Impasse”
05 “Pons”
06 “Taste Up (Redux)”

The Buke And Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP is out 2/11 via Brassland. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    2 days ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    11 hours ago

    Coachella 2022 Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, & Ye Headline

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest