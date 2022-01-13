London jazz performer Ben Marc — real name Neil Charles — already has a decorated resume. He previously performed with Sun Ra Arkestra and Ethiopian jazz musician Mulatu Astatke. He also worked on Jonny Greenwood’s score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master. In December, he released the Breathe Suite EP, and we’ve already heard singles “Give Me Time” and “Way We Are.” Now, Marc has announced that his debut solo album Glass Effect will arrive in the spring via Innovative Leisure. Along with the news is a heady instrumental single “Mustard.”

In a press release, Marc says Glass Effect is influenced by Four Set, Bonobo, Machinedrum, DJ Shadow, Madlib, and time spent in Ibiza nightclubs. “It’s hopeful,” he adds. “We all need as much of that as we can get.”

Listen to “Mustard” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Way We Are”

02 “Sometimes Slow”

03 “Dark Clouds” (Feat. Joshua Idehen)

04 “Straight No Chasing”

05 “Give Me Time” (Feat. Judi Jackson)

06 “Glass Effect”

07 “First Batch” (Feat. Ceasar C)

08 “Jaw Bone”

09 “Keep Moving” (Feat. MidnightRoba)

10 “This Time Next Year”

11 “Sweet Nineteen”

12 “Mustard”

13 “Make Way”

Glass Effect will be out in the spring.