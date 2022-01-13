Robert Glasper has officially announced Black Radio III — it’ll arrive on February 25, almost exactly 10 years after Glasper released the first album in his Black Radio series. This one features the previously-released singles “Better Than I Imagined” and “Shine” plus guest appearances from Q-Tip, Jennifer Hudson, Yebba, Common, Ty Dolla $ign, Esperanza Spalding, and more.

Today, Glasper has released “Black Superhero,” a triumphant track that features Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., and BJ The Chicago Kid. It comes with a music video directed by Charlie Buhler, and Glasper will perform it live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day alongside Rapsody, BJ The Chicago Kid, Amir Sulaiman, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and the Roots.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of Black Radio than by releasing Black Radio 3,” Glasper said in a statement. “To debut a live performance of “Black Superhero” on The Tonight Show with some of my own heroes is really special to me. Hopefully, it inspires more to come.”

Watch the “Black Superhero” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In Tune” (Feat. Amir Sulaiman)

02 “Black Superhero” (Feat. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, & Big K.R.I.T.)

03 “Shine” (Feat. D Smoke & Tiffany Gouché)

04 “Why We Speak” (Feat. Q-Tip & Esperanza Spalding)

05 “Over” (Feat. Yebba)

06 “Better Than I Imagined” (Feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

07 “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” (Feat. Lalah Hathaway & Common)

08 “Everybody Love” (Feat. Musiq Soulchild & Posdnuos)

09 “It Don’t Matter” (Feat. Gregory Porter & Ledisi)

10 “Heaven’s Here” (Feat. Ant Clemons)

11 “Out Of My Hands” (Feat. Jennifer Hudson)

12 “Forever” (Feat. PJ Morton & India.Arie)

13 “Bright Lights” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Black Radio is out 2/25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.