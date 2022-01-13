Jacques Greene – “Taurus”

Jacques Greene has announced a new EP, Fantasy, which is out digitally at the end of the month and also now as an NFT. (Greene has a history with crypto stuff.) He’s shared a new track called “Taurus” today. “In my mind there’s a real soothing, meditative core to this,” he said in a statement. “And the almost relentless repetitive nature of the aggressive breaks is meant to tip over into full mediation mode. There’s angst – but there’s trying to move through it.” Check out the new song below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Taurus”

02 “Memory Screen + Fantasy”

03 “Relay”

05 “Sky River” (Feat. Satomimagae)

06 “Leave Here”

The Fantasy EP is out 1/28 (digital) and 4/8 (physical) and also now (NFT).