Jacques Greene – “Taurus”

New Music January 13, 2022 9:58 AM By James Rettig

Jacques Greene has announced a new EP, Fantasy, which is out digitally at the end of the month and also now as an NFT. (Greene has a history with crypto stuff.) He’s shared a new track called “Taurus” today. “In my mind there’s a real soothing, meditative core to this,” he said in a statement. “And the almost relentless repetitive nature of the aggressive breaks is meant to tip over into full mediation mode. There’s angst – but there’s trying to move through it.” Check out the new song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Taurus”
02 “Memory Screen + Fantasy”
03 “Relay”
05 “Sky River” (Feat. Satomimagae)
06 “Leave Here”

The Fantasy EP is out 1/28 (digital) and 4/8 (physical) and also now (NFT).

