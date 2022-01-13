Nevermind Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Nirvana

News January 13, 2022 3:12 PM By James Rettig

Nevermind Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Nirvana

News January 13, 2022 3:12 PM By James Rettig

The Nevermind baby lawsuit saga is not over yet. Last week, the lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, who is on the Nirvana album cover, was dismissed by a California federal judge after Elden’s lawyers missed a deadline to respond to a motion for dismissal. But the judge gave another deadline to amend the lawsuit and, as Rolling Stone reports, the Nirvana baby’s lawyers did just that.

Elden’s lawyers filed an amended complain on Wednesday, just before the deadline of January 13, and there are some changes. References to sex trafficking by Nirvana’s lawyers have been dropped. The complaint also includes a new statement from Nevermind art director Robert Fisher that shows a mockup of the cover using a stock image without genitalia displayed.

And the lawsuit still claims that the band, photographer Kirk Weddle, and the record labels involved “intentionally commercially marketed the child pornography depicting Spencer and leveraged the lascivious nature of his image to promote the Nevermind album, the band, and Nirvana’s music, while earning, at a minimum, tens of millions of dollars in the aggregate.”

Previously, Nirvana’s lawyers said that the claims made in the case are “not serious.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    2 days ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    11 hours ago

    Coachella 2022 Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, & Ye Headline

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest