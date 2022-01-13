Nevermind Baby Refiles Lawsuit Against Nirvana

The Nevermind baby lawsuit saga is not over yet. Last week, the lawsuit filed by Spencer Elden, who is on the Nirvana album cover, was dismissed by a California federal judge after Elden’s lawyers missed a deadline to respond to a motion for dismissal. But the judge gave another deadline to amend the lawsuit and, as Rolling Stone reports, the Nirvana baby’s lawyers did just that.

Elden’s lawyers filed an amended complain on Wednesday, just before the deadline of January 13, and there are some changes. References to sex trafficking by Nirvana’s lawyers have been dropped. The complaint also includes a new statement from Nevermind art director Robert Fisher that shows a mockup of the cover using a stock image without genitalia displayed.

And the lawsuit still claims that the band, photographer Kirk Weddle, and the record labels involved “intentionally commercially marketed the child pornography depicting Spencer and leveraged the lascivious nature of his image to promote the Nevermind album, the band, and Nirvana’s music, while earning, at a minimum, tens of millions of dollars in the aggregate.”

Previously, Nirvana’s lawyers said that the claims made in the case are “not serious.”