Cardi B Testifies In Defamation Trial Against YouTuber

Cardi B took the witness stand to testify in her libel trial against YouTuber Tasha K today, TMZ reports. Cardi sued the popular celebrity gossip blogger in 2019 over a “malicious campaign” of posts claiming that Cardi contracted sexually transmitted diseases and abused drugs.

Cardi broke into tears during her emotional testimony on the fourth day of the trial, telling a federal jury in Georgia that she felt “extremely suicidal” and “helpless” over Tasha K’s alleged lies. “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she added.

The rapper said she experienced fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines due to the stress. “I felt like only a demon could do that shit,” she told the courtroom before apologizing for her language. The trial, which kicked off on Monday in Atlanta, is expected to run into next week.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.

