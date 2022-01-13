Kendrick Lamar Is Producing A Movie With The Creators Of South Park

Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET

News January 13, 2022 4:32 PM By James Rettig

We are still waiting for a new Kendrick Lamar album, but it looks like Kendrick has some other plans in the works. Today, it was announced that he’s producing a new live-action comedy film with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Kendrick serves one of the producers of the still-untitled movie alongside Dave Free, his partner in the new-ish “at service company” pgLang.

The film was written by Vernon Chatman and is being distributed by Paramount Pictures. (In addition to a theatrical release, it will stream on Paramount+.) Production is set to begin in the spring. Here’s the movie’s description from a press release:

The film will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.

