Chicago rapper Saba recently announced the new album Few Good Things, coming next month. We’ve already heard lead single “Fearmonger” and “Stop That,” and now we’re getting the breezy “Come My Way” featuring Krayzie Bone.

In a statement about “Come My Way,” Saba says:

Poverty song was a concept I considered for this one. “All I’m doing [is] thinking how to get some money, and then we’ll be good.” A false statement, but one that I believed at a point, and many others believe right now. This song also takes place in that nostalgic kind of setting. I’m describing many things that are normal on the westside of Chicago, so that it plays like just any other day. Pretty stagnant but having so much life. “We ain’t got no time to relax.” A harsh reality for so many people experiencing this type of poor. The focus is on work and survival. “Had to run them niggas shooting shit, I wish that the guys had shields.” An acknowledgement of grief, but the song is not written as to feel sad or sorry for ourselves. It is a reality, not one I or anyone else can change, so this song is getting up the next day and getting to work, or getting to it however you provide, but just moving on in that fashion. “And then we’ll be good.” Throughout whatever adversity, and challenges, and otherwise just fucked up shit comes our way.

Listen to “Come My Way” below.

Few Good Things is out 2/4 via the Orchard. Pre-order it here.