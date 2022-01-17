Lil Durk Brought Out Morgan Wallen At MLK Freedom Fest

Chicago rap mainstay Lil Durk turned a lot of heads by releasing “Broadway Girls,” a song with Morgan Wallen, the rising country star who has become a polarizing figure since being caught on video using a racial slur a year ago. Durk, who has been enjoying the biggest success of his career, is not backing down from the Wallen association. “He ain’t no racist.” Durk recently told TMZ. “That’s my boy. We had a long talk. He had his public situation… I vouch for him and he good.” As if to underline that sentiment, Durk has welcomed Wallen onstage with him — at an MLK-related event, no less.

Durk performed at the 2022 Martin Luther King Freedom Fest Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Wallen’s home base of Nashville. As XXL points out, Durk brought Wallen onstage with him as a surprise guest, calling him “genuine at heart.” Before Wallen emerged, Durk added, “Can’t nobody cancel shit what I be saying, know what I’m saying?” Watch footage below.

Black country singers recently raised objections when Wallen made a surprise appearance at the Grand Ole Opry.