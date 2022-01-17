Preview A New Lana Del Rey Song In The Trailer For This Week’s Euphoria

News January 17, 2022 9:45 AM By Chris DeVille

News January 17, 2022 9:45 AM By Chris DeVille

Lana Del Rey and the HBO troubled-teens drama Euphoria seem like a natural fit: both extremely popular, both critically acclaimed, both extremely melodramatic. So it makes some kind of sense that Del Rey appears to be debuting a new song on this week’s episode of the show. A trailer for the episode includes part of Del Rey’s song “watercolor eyes,” which will apparently debut in full on the show. It’ll be her first new music since October’s Blue Banisters, which suggests LDR’s prolific streak is about to continue. Check out the preview below.

