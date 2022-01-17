Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Jon Lind Dead At 73
Jon Lind, a Grammy-nominated songwriter behind multiple #1 hits, has died. Billboard reports that Lind died Saturday following a two-year cancer battle. He was 73.
Lind was born in 1948 and grew up in Brooklyn. As a teenage folk singer, he shared the stage with the likes of Judy Collins and Harry Chapin before attending Mannes College Of Music. While studying at Mannes, Lind formed Fifth Avenue Band and began bouncing around the major-label system. Fifth Avenue Band released one self-titled album for Warner Reprise in 1969. His next band Howdy Moon had a self-titled LP for A&M in 1974. In 1977, yet another new project called White Horse released a self-titled album for Capitol. But by then he was transitioning into songwriting, his true calling.
Lind wrote several enduring hits, including Earth Wind & Fire and the Emotions’ “Boogie Wonderland,” penned alongside Allee Willis. With John Bettis, Lind wrote “Crazy For You,” which became Madonna’s second #1 hit. He also teamed with Wendy Waldman and Phil Galdston on Vanessa Williams’ sole #1 hit “Save The Best For Last” in 1992, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year. Cher, Cheap Trick, Aaron Neville, Jennifer Holliday, Rick Astley, and Pete Townshend are among the other artists who’ve recorded his songs.
ASCAP shared a statement on Lind’s death: “The songwriting community lost a great songwriter and a beautiful soul in Jon Lind, who leaves a legacy of iconic songs both as a songwriter and supremely talented A&R man. The ASCAP family mourns his loss but his humor, his music and his wonderfully generous spirit live in our hearts.”
Below, check out a few of Lind’s best-known hits.