Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Jon Lind Dead At 73

Jon Lind, a Grammy-nominated songwriter behind multiple #1 hits, has died. Billboard reports that Lind died Saturday following a two-year cancer battle. He was 73.

Lind was born in 1948 and grew up in Brooklyn. As a teenage folk singer, he shared the stage with the likes of Judy Collins and Harry Chapin before attending Mannes College Of Music. While studying at Mannes, Lind formed Fifth Avenue Band and began bouncing around the major-label system. Fifth Avenue Band released one self-titled album for Warner Reprise in 1969. His next band Howdy Moon had a self-titled LP for A&M in 1974. In 1977, yet another new project called White Horse released a self-titled album for Capitol. But by then he was transitioning into songwriting, his true calling.