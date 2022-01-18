It appears that Daniel Radcliffe has found the role that he was born to play. Radcliffe will play the title role of the forthcoming film Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story, a biopic of the comedy-rock icon Yankovic. Yankoic himself wrote the film, which goes into production next month. It’s being made for Roku, and it’ll be available for free on the Roku Channel. If this all seems like a joke, it sort of is.

If any musician can be said to deserve a biopic, then “Weird Al” Yankovic certainly belongs on that list. Yankovic started making parodies of popular songs, playing accordion and recording himself on a tape recorder, in 1976. He found cult fame on Dr. Demento’s radio show, and then he found true fame in the MTV era after making shot-for-shot spoofs of popular videos from stars like Michael Jackson. Over the decades, Yankovic’s star remains remarkably undimmed. And now he’s got Harry Potter playing him in a movie.

But Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story also seems like it’ll be a parody of a musician biopic, at least to some extent. As the Wrap reports, Yankovic is co-writing the film with Eric Appel, who will also direct. Appel is a prolific TV director, and he’s also done a lot of work with Funny Or Die, the company that’s co-producing Weird. In 2013, Appel made a fake Funny Or Die trailer for a “Weird Al” biopic that starred Aaron Paul.

That story from the Wrap quotes an official description promising that the film will cover Yankovic’s “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” It also features this quote from Yankovic himself:

When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.

Sounds great! I can’t wait to figure out how to access the Roku Channel!