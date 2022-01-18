PUP – “Robot Writes A Love Song”

PUP – “Robot Writes A Love Song”

The return of PUP is nigh. A few months ago, the great Toronto pop-punk band released two new songs, “Waiting” And “Kill Something.” Today, they’ve announced that they’ve got a new album with the self-referential title THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND coming out this spring. PUP co-produced the new LP with Peter Katis, known for his work with the National and Interpol, and it seems like the new record will feature a lot of ideas.

On THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, PUP are set to incorporate all sorts of new instruments, including horns and piano. The album features collaborations with people like Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tuzdin and NOBRO’s Kathryn McCaughey. In a press release, frontman Stefan Babcock says, “You can hear the band start to fall off the cliff, and because of that, I think this record is our truest and most genuine to date. There is nothing more PUP than a slow and inevitable descent into self-destruction.”

The new LP includes “Waiting,” and it’s also got “Robot Writes A Love Song,” the new single that PUP have just shared. It’s a dizzy, hyperactive track, with sunny melodies flying off in every direction and lyrics about living computers falling in love and trying to back up each other’s hard drives. In the great video, from regular PUP collaborator Whitey McConnaughy, Babcock plays a machine-man who has some big feelings. Below, check out the “Robot Writes A Love Song” and the tracklist for THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Four Chords”
02 “Totally Fine”
03 “Robot Writes A Love Song”
04 “Matilda”
05 “Relentless”
06 “Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords”
07 “Waiting”
08 “Habits”
09 “Cutting Off The Corners”
10 “Grim Reaping”
11 “Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns”
12 “PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy”

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND is out 4/1 on Little Dipper/Rise.

