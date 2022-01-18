Shoegaze Greats Drop Nineteens Announce First New Album In 29 Years

Drop Nineteens, a cult-beloved shoegaze band out of Boston, released two albums during their early ’90s run, 1992’s Delaware and 1993’s National Coma. Three decades later, they’re finally going to add a third LP to the catalog.

In a detailed message posted to the band’s Twitter account, singer-guitarist Greg Ackell said he has written the first Drop Nineteens album in 29 years. It’s going to be called Hard Light. Ackell wrote the bulk of it in Drop C# tuning, so it’s probably going to sound thicc. Steve Zimmerman is also contributing some songs, which Ackell describes as “terribly good.” They have plans to record it this year along with Motohiro Yasue and Pete Koeplin. There’s also talk of remastering some old demos and other early rarities. Cleveland shoegazer Craig Rich apparently initiated the process, in case fans like Stereogum founder Scott Lapatine want to know who deserves floral arrangements.

Here’s the announcement in full: