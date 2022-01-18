Krallice – “Crystalline Exhaustion”

New Music January 18, 2022 1:56 PM By James Rettig

Krallice have announced a new album, Crystalline Exhaustion, which will be out digitally at the end of the month. It’s the hard-working metal band’s followup to last year’s Demonic Wealth, which also arrived on short notice. They’re introducing the project with the album’s title track, which goes in a whole lot of different directions over its 14-minute runtime. As MetalSucks points out, Crystalline Exhaustion was recorded just last month at the Queens, NY studio Menegroth, The Thousand Caves. Check it out below.

Crystalline Exhaustion is out 1/28; CDs, tapes, and shirts are being released on 3/22 with vinyl to follow.

