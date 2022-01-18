Preview Lana Del Rey’s Cover Of Father John Misty’s New Song “Buddy’s Rendezvous”

When Father John Misty officially announced his new album Chloë And The Next 20th Century earlier this month, he also detailed a deluxe box set version of the album that will feature bonus 7″s of other people singing some of the new songs. One of those is David Lynch’s spin on “Kiss Me (I Loved You),” and the other is Lana Del Rey offering her take on “Buddy’s Rendezvous.”

FJM and LDR have a bit of history together. Josh Tillman appeared in LDR’s video for “Freak” back in 2016, and he also covered “Ride” while presenting her with an ASCAP Award in 2018. They’ve long since seemed fans of one another’s, and that extends to the present, given LDR’s recent claim that Chloë And The Next 20th Century “is just so good.”

Today, FJM’s taken to Instagram and shared a short snippet previewing LDR’s version of “Buddy’s Rendezvous.” You can check it out below to tide you over until we hear more new music from Chloë.