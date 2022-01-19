Up until this morning, astral bass wizard Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner had never acted in anything besides music videos. Today, though, Thundercat has joined the biggest sci-fi franchise of all time. In the latest episode of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series The Book Of Boba Fett, Thundercat plays a body-modification artist with a robot hand.

Thundercat shows up early in the newest episode, and his scene is pretty short. He only gets a few lines of dialogue, and most of his scene is just a montage of him going to work, operating on an injured person. But Thundercat is introduced with a dramatic close-up, and he looks cool as hell, which is clearly the reason he’s there. I wouldn’t expect his scene to remain on YouTube for long, but here’s what appears to be a sped-up version of that montage:

I wonder if Thundercat got this role through his collaborator Donald Glover, who played Lando Calrissian in Solo a few years ago. The Book Of Boba Fett is currently running on Disney+, and it hasn’t yet become a cultural phenomenon like The Mandalorian, possibly because it has no Baby Yoda-type character. The show is mostly a two-hander between Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, but the small-role casting has been a lot of fun. In the first four episodes, Jennifer Beals, Stephen Root, Danny Trejo, and What We Do In The Shadows‘ Matt Berry have all shown up. Maybe Thundercat will be back again.