Tearful Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency

Adele has posted a tearful video to social media announcing that her upcoming Las Vegas residency would have to be postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19-related production delays. Adele’s residency was meant to begin tomorrow (Friday) at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel. “All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon,” she wrote.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

“We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now,” she continued, adding: “And I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”