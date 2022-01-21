Foo Fighters – “Fraggle Rock Rock”

New Music January 21, 2022 12:24 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Foo Fighters – “Fraggle Rock Rock”

New Music January 21, 2022 12:24 AM By Rachel Brodsky

This weekend, Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock is getting a full-series revival on Apple TV+. Titled Back To The Rock, the reboot follows the success of the Zoom-shot Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts, which aired on Apple TV+ in April 2020. In celebration, Foo Fighters have dropped a ridiculously fun single from the series called “Fraggle Rock Rock.”

The Foos are one of the musical guest stars involved with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock; Patti LaBelle premiered “Shine On Us Now” just yesterday. The new series also features features Cynthia Erivo, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, and Daveed Diggs, and the complete soundtrack is available now.

Listen to “Fraggle Rock Rock” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”

    2 days ago

    When We Were Young Fest Will Bring Every ’00s Emo-Pop Band To Vegas This Fall

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “This Used To Be My Playground”

    2 hours ago

    Bono Says He Hates U2’s Name, Songs, Singer

    3 days ago

    We Need To Talk About Bruno

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest