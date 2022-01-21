Edward Norton Pays Tribute To Fight Club Co-Star Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf died last night at the age of 74. In addition to singing big, theatrical rock songs, Meat Loaf was also an actor who appeared in cult hits like Rocky Horror Picture Show, Wayne’s World, and Fight Club, where he played Bob Paulson, a former bodybuilder with testicular cancer. And today, his Fight Club co-star Edward Norton has taken to social media to pay tribute.

“I don’t keep pictures from films around home. But I have this one in my office in a frame bc it makes me smile every time,” Norton wrote alongside a photo of one of his scenes with Meat Loaf in Fight Club. “It’s engraved ‘Love and Hugs, Meat’ it sums him up well. He was so funny. And gentle. And warm to everyone. A sweet soul. RIP Meat Loaf.”

“To us he will always be ‘Bob,’” Norton continued. “Those were some wonderful months of laughter & irreverence. The hardest thing about working w/ Meat was getting through any of these ridiculous moments without cracking up. Him lying on the table playing dead then belting out Zeppelin. Good times.” Find Norton’s tweets below and watch Meat Loaf in Fight Club below.