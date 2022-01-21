Stream Songs: Ohia’s Previously Unreleased “VU Anxiety”

Secretly Canadian has announced Live: Vanquishers, a newly unearthed Songs: Ohia live album recorded in the Netherlands in 2000 that’s being released exclusively to members of the Secretly Society subscription series and Static & Distance, an official fan club dedicated to the late Jason Molina. Ben Swanson, co-founder of Secretly Group, says:

Jason created such an expansive universe across his recordings, writing, & artwork and his fans have wrapped an incredible community around his work. We created Static & Distance to give an opportunity for the long-time fan to dive deeper into his world as well as offer a new entry point of discovery for those that are coming in fresh. It’s been a lot of fun going through Jason’s archive, reconnecting & collaborating with old friends, not to mention exploring new ways of telling Jason’s story. We absolutely love Jason’s fans, they are so passionate about his music and have been incredible about keeping his legacy alive. We have a ton of ideas and couldn’t be more excited to go on this journey with them.

Joining Static & Distance will grant access to previously unheard live and studio recordings plus lost photographs, rare live footage, and more in a twice-monthly newsletter. The one single from Live: Vanquishers available to the general public is “VU Anxiety,” a song that Molina played several times between 1998 and 2000 but never officially released. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nobody Tries That Hard Anymore”

02 “Are We Getting Any Closer”

03 “Tigress”

04 “Being In Love”

05 “VU Anxiety”

06 “Cabwaylingo”

07 “Lioness”

08 “It Won’t Be Easy”

09 “She Came To Me As A Ghost”

10 “The Black Crow”

11 “Come Back To Your Man”

12 “Translation”

Live: Vanquishers is out 3/4 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.