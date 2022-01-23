Watch Eric Church Cover Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”

News January 23, 2022 1:54 PM By James Rettig

Watch Eric Church Cover Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”

News January 23, 2022 1:54 PM By James Rettig

Last night at his concert in Detroit, Eric Church paid tribute to the late Meat Loaf, who passed away a couple days ago at age 74. Church led the audience in singing a verse of Meat Loaf’s 1993 comeback hit “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” which appeared on his album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell — the track, which made it to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, will be covered in our The Number Ones column in the next few months. Check out Church’s tribute to Meat Loaf below.

