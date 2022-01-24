Retirement Party Break Up

News January 24, 2022 1:12 PM By James Rettig

Retirement Party have announced that they are breaking up. “It comes with great sadness that we share that Retirement Party has reached its end,” the band wrote in a statement. “Some of our lives are going in different directions and it doesn’t feel right to try to continue the band at this moment.” They have plans to record and release three new songs, and will embark on a farewell tour with dates being announced on Wednesday.

The Chicago-based band released their debut EP, Strictly Speaking, in early 2017. They followed that up the next year with their full-length debut, Somewhat Literate, which is right around the time we named them a Band To Watch. In 2020, they released their sophomore album Runaway Dog.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support these last 5 years,” their statement continues. “Making music together and getting to jump around on stage for y’all is something we’ll all cherish forever. While we aren’t going everywhere on this tour, we hope we’ll get to have a proper farewell with as many of you as we can.”

