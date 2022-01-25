Vein.fm – “Fear In Non Fiction” (Feat. Thursday’s Geoff Rickly)

New Music January 25, 2022 9:55 AM By Tom Breihan

In a month and a half, Vein.fm, the chaotically heavy Boston hardcore band who everyone still just calls Vein, will finally follow up 2019’s bugged-out Errorzone with their long-awaited new LP This World Is Going To Ruin You. They’ve already shared the gory video for first single “The Killing Womb,” which kicks ass. Today, they’ve dropped another single, and it features one of the biggest voices to emerge out of the hardcore underground in the past quarter-century.

Vein’s new single is called “Fear In Non Fiction,” and it features guest vocals from Thursday leader Geoff Rickly, a man who came out of the New Jersey basement-show underground and who reached the point where he was headlining stadiums. On “Fear In Non Fiction,” Vein bring the same gleaming, sputtering brutality that they had on “The Killing Womb.” But halfway through the song, Rickly’s voice comes soaring in, and it’s very cool to hear something so nakedly melodic and emotional in the context of a ripper like this. Check it out below.

In a press release, Rickly says:

Vein.fm continually give me hope. They never stop pushing — pushing the limits of their sound, pushing themselves to the edge of their physical abilities to make noise. On this album, they incorporate avant-garde elements, socially acute lyrics, and wild soundscapes, without ever sacrificing the absolute brutality of their early songs. I’m so excited to be a part of this record — a record that will push us all forward.

This World Is Going To Ruin You is out 3/4. Pre-order it here.

