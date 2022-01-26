After releasing their debut album Person in 2020, P.E. returned just over a year after with an EP called The Reason For My Love. They’re sticking to that schedule. Now, under a year since the EP, the band is already back with news of a sophomore album. It’s called The Leather Lemon, and it’ll be out at the end of March.

P.E. primarily recorded The Leather Lemon at bandmember Jonathan Schenke’s Brooklyn spot Studio Windows. It comes from the same 2020/2021 stretch that gave us The Reason For My Love, but it also promises to find P.E. pushing further ahead into the mutated pop side of their sound. It also features a duet written and performed with Parquet Courts’ Andrew Savage.

Along with the announcement, P.E. have shared opening track and lead single “Blue Nude (Reclined).” “An odalisque,” vocalist Veronica Torres said in a statement. “Matisse’s orientalist phase to his Blue Nude Lithographs. The male gaze is shorthand for men making money off of the female body and desire. The art world still resembles a 1960s men’s club; Hugh Hefner in attendance with bleach blonde bunnies on each arm.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue Nude (Reclined)”

02 “Contradiction Of Wants”

03 “Lying With The Wolf”

04 “The Leather Lemon”

05 “Tears In Rain”

06 “The Reasons For My Love”

07 “Magic Hands”

08 “New Kind Of Zen”

09 “86ed”

10 “Majesty”

The Leather Lemon is out 3/25 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.