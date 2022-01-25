SOAK – “last july”

Sam Hiscox

New Music January 25, 2022 11:17 AM By Chris DeVille

Bridie Monds-Watson is back this spring with their third album as SOAK, If I Never Know You Like This Again. They’re billing it as a collection of “song-memories,” exemplified by today’s lead single “last july.” The song is hard-charging melodic rock with a soaring, wistful vocal, and it rules. Monds-Watson and collaborator Tommy McLaughlin supposedly wrote the album under the influence of Broken Social Scene, Pavement, and Radiohead’s The Bends, and if that list delights you as much as it delights me, you are going to love “last july.” Check out Ellius Grace’s video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “purgatory”
02 “last july”
03 “bleach”
04 “get well soon”
05 “red-eye”
06 “guts”
07 “baby, you’re full of shit”
08 “pretzel”
09 “neptune”
10 “swear jar”

If I Never Know You Like This Again is out 5/20 on Rough Trade.

