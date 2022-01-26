Furnace Fest 2022 Has Quicksand, Pedro The Lion, & Elliott’s First Show In 19 Years

News January 26, 2022 5:21 PM By Chris DeVille

Furnace Fest 2022 Has Quicksand, Pedro The Lion, & Elliott’s First Show In 19 Years

News January 26, 2022 5:21 PM By Chris DeVille

Birmingham, AL’s Furnace Fest has rounded up another impressive lineup of bands in the post-hardcore/emo/metalcore realm. Most notably, Louisville emo favorites Elliott will play their first show in 19 years at the fest. (Brooklyn Vegan points out that Elliott also performed at Furnace Fest 2002.) Elliott were featured on our list of 30 essential songs from emo’s golden era, and Tim Showalter from Strand Of Oaks recently told us he first laid eyes on his future wife at an Elliott show in Wilkes-Barre.

Anyway, Furnace Fest will also feature headliners The Ghost Inside, New Found Glory, and Alexisonfire plus such noteworthy names as Quicksand, Pedro The Lion, American Nightmare, Earth Crisis, the Joy Formidable, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, and Nothing among others. It’s going down Sept. 23-25 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham. The final lineup will include 90 bands across three stages. Tickets are available here.

Related

30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Heights’ “How Do You Talk To An Angel”

    16 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    2 days ago

    Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Cloakroom Dissolution Wave

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest