The Smile are about to pull off an interesting stunt: This Saturday and Sunday, the band — comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner — will play three livestreamed multimedia concerts in the round, in front of a live audience, at the same London venue within a 15-hour span. Ahead of those gigs at Magazine London, they’ve shared their second official single today.

Earlier this month the Smile released “You Will Never Work In Television Again,” their ferocious debut studio recording. Before that, there was professional footage of Yorke performing an acoustic ballad called “Free In The Knowledge.” Today’s new song is called “The Smoke,” and you can find it below along with the details on tickets for this weekend’s shows.

OK, so, the concerts. Promotional copy explains, “The performances bring together a live show, a livestream, and a cinematic film, captured by award-winning director, Paul Dugdale and produced by Driift.” After it’s all over, ticketholders will be able to access the footage for 48 hours. Here is the start time for each of the three gigs:

BROADCAST #1: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney – 7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun. BROADCAST #2: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney – 12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun. BROADCAST #3: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney – 10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.

Tickets for each of the three livestreams are available here. The shows will also be streaming at various clubs, theaters, and venues across the US, and you can buy tickets to those screenings here. Tickets to be there in person have long since sold out.