Hear Wednesday Cover Gary Stewart, Roger Miller, & Drive-By Truckers

New Music January 27, 2022 10:48 AM By James Rettig

The Asheville band Wednesday put out one the best albums of 2021, Twin Plagues. Earlier this week, one of its members announced a new album as MJ Lenderman. And today we get three new covers from Wednesday, which they recorded for Aquarium Drunkard’s Lagniappe Sessions series. If you recall the band’s haunting take on Edie Brickell’s “Ghost Of A Dog” that closes out Twin Plagues, you know they have a knack for transforming other people’s songs. For their Lagniappe Sessions, they utilized their talents to cover Gary Stewart’s “She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinking Doubles),” Roger Miller’s “Lock, Stock, And Teardrops,” and Drive-By Truckers’ “Women Without Whiskey.” Check them all out, alongside commentary from the band’s Karly Hartzman, right here.

