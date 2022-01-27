Mighty Mighty Bosstones Break Up

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have announced that they are breaking up. “After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band,” they wrote in a statement shared on their Facebook page. “Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you.”

The Boston-based group, which was led by future Jimmy Kimmel Live! announcer Dicky Barrett and included a member who only danced, formed in 1983 and built up a cult following in the years leading up to their 1989 debut Devil’s Night Out. The band was at the forefront of the ska explosion in the mid-’90s, in some part thanks to their placement on the Clueless soundtrack and their 1997 album Let’s Face It which featured their breakout song “The Impression That I Get.” After a few more albums, they went on hiatus in 2003, then returned for a reunion tour in 2007 and picked it up right where they left off. Their last album, When God Was Great, came out in 2021.

Rolling Stone speculates that the split has come in response to one “Dicky Barrett” producing this song to promote Robert F. Kennedy’s recent anti-vax rally in D.C.